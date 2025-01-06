Players to compete for David Strachan cup in Pickleball Harborough fundraiser in memory of co-founder

A fundraising tournament is being held on Sunday January 26. Image: Aleksander Saks/ Unsplash

Pickleball Harborough is hosting a fundraising tournament in memory of a founding member.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Sunday January 26, at Meadowdale School, to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Players will compete for the David Strachan Cup, named after a co-founder who lost his life to the illness in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickleball Harborough was formed in 2019, and David Strachan was one of the founding members, along with his wife Jane.

David was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years later and passed away shortly after.

The club has continued to grow, now having over 150 members – and it has chosen to remember David by holding a tournament each year and adopting Pancreatic Cancer UK as its chosen charity.

In 2023 the club raised over £400, growing to £1,000 in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Strachan said: “Knowing how quickly this form of cancer took hold of David, and it was too late to help him, if we can just make a difference by supporting Pancreatic Cancer UK then hopefully a way can be found to diagnose the disease much sooner, which would be such a big breakthrough.”

Pancreatic cancer is the deadliest common cancer. It has vague symptoms, such as back pain, indigestion and unexpected weight-loss which are also common to many less serious health conditions. This means the disease often goes undetected until after it has spread to other parts of the body. More than half of people with pancreatic cancer die within three months of diagnosis.

Sue Collins, director of fundraising at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We are delighted that Pickleball Harborough is supporting us, and we would like to wish everyone involved on the day the very best of luck.

“Tragically, 80 per cent of pancreatic cancer patients are currently diagnosed too late to receive the only potentially life-saving treatment for the disease, surgery. Decades of underinvestment has meant that odds of survival have barely improved since the 1970s. The funds raised by Pickleball Harborough will help us offer support to patients and families, invest in vital research to help us see the breakthroughs we urgently need, and be a voice for everyone affected by the disease.”

Visit fundraise.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/fundraisers/janestrachan to donate.