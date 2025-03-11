Harborough District Council is offering free apple, cherry, pear and plum trees to residents.

Harborough District Council is offering free apple, cherry, pear and plum trees to residents to promote environmental sustainability and encourage greener neighbourhoods.

This initiative also serves as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of VE Day, honouring the sacrifices made during World War II and celebrating peace and community spirit.

Details of the first collections are as follows:

Friday March 14 from 9am, 1,200 trees, at Lutterworth Leisure Centre and 500 trees in Mitchell Grove, Scraptoft

Friday March 21 from 9am, 1,200 trees at Lutterworth Leisure Centre and 500 trees in Mitchell Grove, Scraptoft

The trees are bare-rooted and need to be planted within 24 hours of collection.

One tree can be collected per person. No appointment is required.

More dates and locations, including in Market Harborough, will be announced soon.

The project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.