Plans to refurbish and extend Lutterworth Town Council HQ - which is an 'extremely poor state of repair'

The building does not have a working heating system nor a private meeting space
By Sam Moorhouse
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
A town council building that does not have a working heating system nor a private meeting space could be redeveloped if a plan is approved.

Bosses at Lutterworth Town Council have applied for permission to build a single storey extension and make other changes to its base in Coventry Road.

The building was used as a public library until 2010 when it was converted into the town council’s offices. Officials have said the building had not been updated since the 1970s and was in an “extremely poor state of repair”.

The proposed plan would see a more “contemporary approach” taken to the building’s design, planning documents state, which “opposes the traditional architecture” seen across Lutterworth. A new, modern-looking facade would be built, and facilities inside brought up to date, including a new heating system and a space to hold confidential meetings.

The ground floor would have a separate council chamber constructed, as well as a number of offices. The single storey extension would be added to the side of the building. Vehicle access would continue to be off Coventry Road.

A spokesperson for the council said it was hoped the project, if approved, would be funded using grants specifically aimed at community buildings.

They would likely come from developers who have agreed to make financial contributions, known as section 106 payments, to local amenities to offset the impact of housing estates they are building in the area.

They added: “The cost of the refurbishment should not fall upon the residents of Lutterworth, which means there will not be an increase in the [town’s council’s council tax] precept for 2023-2025 due to this project.”

The application will be determined by planners at Harborough District Council, who expect to issue a decision by mid October. Residents can submit their feedback on the council website, but must do so by Wednesday, September 20.

