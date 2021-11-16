Plans to officially list and protect Lubenham War Memorial are being backed by Harborough MP

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien.

The Government’s move to officially list and protect a war memorial in a village near Market Harborough is being backed by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien.

The tribute to the fallen of the two world wars on Main Street in Lubenham has been “listed” by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

The memorial was built in the village soon after the First World War and has become a focal point for the community to mourn and honour their dead.

“War Memorials play an important role in communities across the country, particularly in small close-knit villages like Lubenham.

“They stand as a testament to local people who made the ultimate sacrifice in war and conflict - and serve as a focal point to bring communities together,” said Neil.

“Villages like Lubenham do so in great numbers each year, which shows the high regard and respect for those who gave their today for our tomorrow.

“It is thanks to the efforts of committed volunteers and local stalwarts that memorials like the one in Lubenham are kept in such great condition throughout the year,” added the Conservative MP.