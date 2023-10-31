Plans to close Harborough's railway station ticket office have been scrapped

Harborough will keep its ticket office

Harborough’s council leader and MP have welcomed the withdrawal of plans to close the town’s railway station ticket office.

Plans to close the Harborough railway ticket office, among others, were brought forward by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and train operators.

Council leader Phil Knowles and MP Neil O’Brien said the proposals would negatively impact those with disabilities.

The plans have now been scrapped after advice to government from watchdog Transport Focus.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Following analysis of the 750,000 responses to the consultation and in-depth discussions with train companies, Transport Focus is objecting to proposals to close ticket offices. Significant amendments and changes have been secured by the watchdog. Some train companies were closer than others in meeting our criteria.

“Some train companies were unable to convince us about their ability to sell a full range of tickets, handle cash payments and avoid excessive queues at ticket machines. Passengers must be confident they can get help when needed and buy the right ticket in time for the right train."

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles, who previously held a meeting with East Midlands Railway about the plans, said: “I hoped that by our intervention earlier this year we might achieve a rethink by the powers that be. We evidenced our concerns and this news will be welcomed by so many.”

Local MP Neil O’Brien also welcomed the news, and said he had previously voiced his concerns.

He told the Mail: “I have been campaigning against plans to shut our station ticket offices, and it is good news for local people those plans have now been dropped.

“When I met the Rail Minister Huw Merriman a while back I told him that people didn’t want this, and I raised concerns about those who have disabilities or don’t like using the machines.

“When I spoke to staff at Market Harborough station it was clear that they are already working in a flexible way.

“Use of Market Harborough station soared by a third between 2010 and 2020, and we have already seen major investments like the large new car park at Market Harborough. We are about to get new trains and also benefit from the ongoing electrification work between Kettering up to Wigston. So all that growth will tend to support use of the ticket office.

“I’m glad that the department for transport and the rail industry have now listened and dropped these plans, so we can keep our ticket office.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper added: “The consultation on ticket offices has now ended, with the Government making clear to the rail industry throughout the process that any resulting proposals must meet a high threshold of serving passengers.

