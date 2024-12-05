Plans to build housing on controversial site in Broughton Astley have been rejected once again

Plans to build housing on a site with a history of refusals have been rejected unanimously by officials.

Applicant Telford Five Ltd had aimed to build 17 homes on the land in Broughton Astley.

However, the site, north of Broughton Way in Broughton Astley, has been the centre to a number of rejections by planning officials over the years. One of these refusals dates back as far as 1967.

Two of the most recent applications made to Harborough District Council (HDC) were refused on appeal, with the most recent appeal decision reached in March this year. Telford Five Ltd’s scheme was called in – a process that allows councillors to request a planning decision be made at committee – before HDC by ward councillors Paul Dann and Clive Grafton-Reed over potentially “dangerous” access and other fears.

Documents state the Broughton Way site is approximately 3.5 acres of scrub grassland which is beyond the northern built-up area of the village, between Coventry Road and homes on Leicester Lane, Sutton in the Elms. The applicants’ outline plan – which looked for permission of the homes in principle – would have seen up to 17 homes built on the site, with access from the B8581 to the south.

Vehicle access was proposed as via a two-way T-Junction on to the B581. The homes are scattered throughout the site, served by a central spine road with a loop at the northern end, with one short road off the central spine, towards the south of the site.

However, concerns about the scheme’s impact on Broughton Astley and Sutton in the Elms were raised. Cllrs Dann and Grafton-Reed were fearful the plan could merge the two areas – in a move known as the impact of separation. HDC, who went on to reject the plan, was similarly worried, saying the homes would result in the loss of the visual separation between the two villages.

Planning officers also said the proposal did not reflect the “form and character” of the existing area and did not respect and enhance the local character and distinctiveness of the area. They added it would “cause loss of countryside and landscape harm to the site” itself and “failed to protect and enhance the public right of way and access to the countryside”.

Ten letters of objection were also received during the application process, with many of these raising concerns about the merging of the villages too. Traffic issues relating to unsafe access onto a busy road and highway safety were also raised.