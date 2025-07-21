Plans revealed for mega new Leicestershire town with up to 4,250 homes

Plans for the long-discussed new Leicestershire town have now been officially submitted.

Up to 4,250 new homes, three new schools, shops, hotels and sports facilities could be built over swathes of farmland next to Isley Walton, in North West Leicestershire.

The Isley Woodhouse project has been on the cards for years, with North West Leicestershire District Council (NWLDC) having asked residents whether they would support the development during a local plan review in 2022. A local plan is a document which sets out where house building and other developments can take place in an area, and is intended to protect communities from speculative projects.

Developers Harworth Group and Caesarea Development Holdings are now seeking formal permission to proceed with the scheme from NWLDC, with documents published online revealing more about their intentions for the site. If the development goes ahead, it could bring around 10,000 new residents to the area, the companies have said.

In addition to the thousands of new homes, two primary schools would also be built on the farmland. These would each be two-form entry, and would have space to later expand if needed. A secondary school is also proposed for the mega developments.

Two neighbourhood centres and a local centre would be built too, offering spaces for “local shops and services”. There would be room for hotels and restaurants as well, and a sports and leisure centre is also proposed.

The application is for outline permission only, meaning the developers are looking for approval for the scheme in principle, with further details to be submitted at a later date. As such, there is limited detail on the types of homes proposed.

However, documents do say there would be a “variety” of types and heights, and suggest a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced and apartments would be suitable. The developers added they believe that the new homes would be “in high demand” from local workers, including those employed at nearby East Midlands Airport and the Segro East Midlands Gateway logistic park in Castle Donington. Some 30 per cent of the properties would be classed as “affordable”.

Four new access points would be created into the development off the A453 which in turn would be realigned to “remove sharp corners” and ensure safety.

Residents can find more information on the plans on the NWLDC planning portal, with a public consultation running until Tuesday, August 12. A target decision date has been set for Friday, October 10.