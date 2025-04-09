Plans put forward for a 170-home development in Fleckney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a 170-home development in Fleckney have been put forward.

The applicants claim the scheme will prioritise “pedestrian and cycle use” and help “establish a sustainable community”.

The plan, submitted by Barratt David Wilson Homes, looks to build 170 homes for land off Leicester Road. The outline application – which looks to gain permission for the proposal in principle – seeks approval for 102 market homes and 68 'affordable' homes on site.

Documents put to Harborough District Council (HDC) suggest the 68 'affordable' homes would be split into 51 rented and 17 owned.

The land earmarked in plans is currently described as agricultural fields by the applicant and is spread over 8.81 hectares – that’s the equivalent of 13 standard football pitches. The proposed site is to the north of Fleckney village and is adjacent to an approved solar farm site.

Barratt David Wilson Homes said the application is an opportunity to “create a characterful development” that will “respond to the challenges faced by climate change”. The developer says the homes would also create a “beautiful place” integrated with the rest of Fleckney and help “establish a sustainable community”.

Plans note the homes will include adaptable and wheelchair-accessible housing in a variety of sizes. Streets throughout the site would be lined with trees, while allotments and community gardens will offer residents a hands-on experience in food cultivation, documents state.

The proposal provides a total of 3.64 hectares of open space, of which 2.19 hectares will be publicly accessible, they add. If approved, Barratt David Wilson Homes said the proposal will “enhance the benefits” of local residents through new homes, open space and play, delivering a landscape led high quality development “that will evolve into a sensitively designed part nestled into the local landscape fabric”.

Access to the site would be via a priority T-junction with Leicester Road, along the eastern boundary. Changes to Leicester Road include extending a reduced 40mph speed limit for 600m northbound and adding an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing on Leicester Road, linking to the existing footway and bus stop, plans add.

A public consultation on the plans is available until Thursday, April 24. A decision is due to be made by HDC by Tuesday, June 24.