Plans laid out for £1billion scheme to build nearly 3,000 homes near Lutterworth
Leicestershire County Council secured planning permission two years ago for the 550-acre Lutterworth East site – a key part of Harborough District Council’s local plan – creating 2,750 new homes 36 acres of business space, over 100 hectares of green space, including protecting Misterton Marshes, schools and around 5,000 new jobs.The council has set out how it will make the scheme a reality including:
- Creating the business space first so companies can move in next year
- Develop in phases
- Unlock a prime 30-acre development site on the M1 by removing the unit size limit and marketing the site
- Invest in infrastructure – creating site access, delivering M1 J20 improvements and contributing to Gibbet roundabout improvements
- Market the 6-acre Swift Valley Business Park
- Work with the council to review the right level of affordable homes in current market conditions.
Timescales are dependent on planning decisions but it’s hoped to find a developer to create the distribution site later this year, with work hoped to start in 2026.Decisions about how best to develop the homes element will be considered next year.Councillor Lee Breckon, cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: “The world has changed, with Covid, inflation and rising construction prices almost doubling the infrastructure cost of this project.“Across the country, inflation costs are putting schemes under water but we’re determined to find the best way to generate jobs and much-needed homes.“This is a complex project. We’ve thought long and hard about next steps and independent assessments show that phasing development and sales to ensure a financial return is the best approach.“We need to be shrewd and that’s why we’re focused on making it financially viable and attractive to developers, reducing the risk to council tax payers.”
Applications are being submitted to Harborough District Council proposing an increase in unit size for the distribution site and a reduction in affordable housing.
The plans for the giant £1billion scheme was approved in 2020 after a fierce public debate due to some of the plans including homes being built close to high voltage electricity pylons and more space for logistics businesses, just a mile away from Europe’s largest logistics park.
Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/lutterworth-east to find out more.