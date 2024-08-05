Plans laid out for £1billion scheme to build nearly 3,000 homes near Lutterworth

New plans designed to kickstart a major development and generate thousands of new jobs have been revealed.

Timescales are dependent on planning decisions but it’s hoped to find a developer to create the distribution site later this year, with work hoped to start in 2026.Decisions about how best to develop the homes element will be considered next year.Councillor Lee Breckon, cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: “The world has changed, with Covid, inflation and rising construction prices almost doubling the infrastructure cost of this project.“Across the country, inflation costs are putting schemes under water but we’re determined to find the best way to generate jobs and much-needed homes.“This is a complex project. We’ve thought long and hard about next steps and independent assessments show that phasing development and sales to ensure a financial return is the best approach.“We need to be shrewd and that’s why we’re focused on making it financially viable and attractive to developers, reducing the risk to council tax payers.”