Plans in the pipeline to create school for children with autism on edge of Harborough district

It would be be an independent school built for those with special needs and more than 14 full time roles.

Glebe House

A plan to create a new independent county school for children with autism has been put forward.

Dr Sophia Mooncey has submitted a proposal to Blaby District Council to turn a seven-bed home in Kilby - a village between Countesthorpe and Fleckney - into a specialist school.

Dr Mooncey owns the building and said in her application that she has worked with families and children with autism for over 20 years. She believes Glebe House, in Main Street, is ideally suited to being a school for pupils with special needs due to its ‘serene’ location in the Leicestershire countryside.

It would be a small school, with a maximum of 20 pupils in years three to six, and up to 14 full-time equivalent staff roles, if permission is granted. In addition to a headteacher and four classroom teachers, there would be teaching assistant roles, administration staff, kitchen staff, a caretaker, therapists and cleaners.

The school’s start and finish times would be different to those typical to mainstream schools to help minimise the impact of extra cars on the roads at peak journey times. It is proposed to open from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The planning documents say there would be dedicated pick-up and drop-off spots for parents. School staff would also ‘be on hand during collection and drop off times to ensure that the parking and exit onto Main Street are carefully managed’, they add.

The building would have no external changes under the plan submitted to the district council, save for a new access ramp. Some 26 car parking spaces would also be created on the site and bike racks installed. The main internal changes would be new toilets and a platform lift.