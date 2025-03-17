Plans for new Greggs bakery to move into Harborough business park

Creative Commons Licence/ N3ws0fa

Plans have been put forward for a new Greggs outlet in Market Harborough.

An application for the premises has been made by applicant Tony How for Welland Industrial Estate in Valley Way.

Documents note a previous planning application was approved by Harborough District Council in April last year. Since those plans were approved, Greggs has been secured as the site’s operator and Mr How’s updated scheme includes “minor changes to the building, an accurate description of its use and the intended operating hours”. It aims to give employees of the park “more accessible lunch options”.

Plans would involve the erection of the building, similar to the previously approved scheme, but “slightly larger” at 140m2, and with some “minor changes”. Greggs hours of operation will also be extended from the previously approved development, with the premises open from 6am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 6am-6pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The site is accessed from Valley Way, which plans note is one of the main accesses into the business park and loops around the estate. The proposed site can currently be accessed via the shared access off Valley Way serving both Toolstation and Home Outlet, they add.

Documents state the proposed building will be situated to the northeast of the existing Home Outlet site on the car parking/green area at the northern boundary of the plot. The proposed unit will be set back from Rockingham Road which is the main highway.

A decision is due to be made on the plans by Wednesday April 23.