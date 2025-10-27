Plans for 32 new Kibworth homes in area with ‘unbearable traffic issues’

The land off Fleckney Road in Kibworth Beauchamp (Image: Google Earth)

Plans for 32 new homes have been put forward in Kibworth, which one resident says has “unbearable traffic issues”.

Applicant Clarendon Land & Development II Limited and John Littlejohn Designer Homes Limited has put forward the plans for land north of Fleckney Road, in Kibworth Beauchamp.

The outline application – for the plans to be approved in principle – is for up to 32 new affordable homes. The application notes the homes will be a mix of types and tenures to meet local housing needs.

Documents note the 0.84 hectare site would have access from Fleckney Road “with the existing footway extended to meet the new access”. Alongside new homes, the proposals include internal roads/routes and upgrades to the public highway, open space, play space, and sustainable drainage.

The application states the site is an agricultural field on the edge of Kibworth Beauchamp and Kibworth Harcourt. Fleckney Road is to the south of the site, whilst Wagtail Avenue is to the north. Plans note the new road layout includes driveways allowing for private parking.

A total of six people have objected to the plans to date, with one in support. One objector said: “Having moved to a road off Fleckney Road in recent years (from the other side of Kibworth), I live with some regret as the traffic issues we experience on a daily basis due to traffic volumes along Fleckney Road is almost unbearable.

“This has worsened ten fold since the new estates were added opposite the cricket club. 32 houses and potentially an additional 64 cars driving in and out of the village fills me with dread.

“Due to the requirement for one-way traffic along a portion of Fleckney Road, cars drive at high speed as they become frustrated and I really worry about the safety of my young children walking to school and this will only worsen.

“Kibworth does not have the infrastructure to support further housing. My family have lived in Kibworth for over 15 years and still have to travel for dental treatment as we cannot get into the dentist in Kibworth and have friends on the edge of the village that have not been able to get children into the local school.

“Just awful. This application must be rejected for the sake of those of us who wish to live in a safe, well catered for village.”

The comment in support of the plans said: “This land is perfectly located for a new small development of houses which will offer much needed affordable housing. Compared with other sites around the village this scheme isn’t of large scale, and cannot be expanded in the future, it isn’t in an area that will be spoilt as mass housing has already been built around it and there are very few other uses left for it.

“An opportunity to provide useful housing in an otherwise useless location, to a scale which isn’t overbearing to infrastructure.”

Consultation is open on the plans until Thursday, November 20. A decision is expected by Monday, January 12, 2026.