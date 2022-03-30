Plans expected to be approved for over 400 more homes on two fast-growing estates in Harborough
Councillors are expected to back plans to build over 400 more homes on two fast-growing estates in Market Harborough next week.
By Red Williams
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:45 pm
Officers are recommending that the council supports schemes to put up 315 new houses at the town’s Airfield Farm development, off Leicester Road.
They are also getting behind a blueprint to build another 123 properties at the top of Kettering Road during the second phase of the Overstone Park project.
The applications will go before the council’s planning committee next Tuesday (April 5).