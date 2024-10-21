Plans approved to turn seven-bed home on edge of Harborough district into specialist school

Glebe House.

Plans have been approved for a new school for children with autism on the edge of Harborough district.

Planning officers approved a planning application to turn a seven-bed home in Kilby - a village between Countesthorpe and Fleckney - into a specialist school.

It is intended to be a small school, with a maximum of 20 pupils in years three to six, and up to 14 full-time equivalent staff roles.

In addition to a headteacher and four classroom teachers, there are to be teaching assistant roles, administration staff, kitchen staff, a caretaker, therapists and cleaners.

Applicant Dr Sophia Mooncey owns the building, Glebe House, in Main Street, and said she believes it is ideally suited to being a school for pupils with special needs due to its “serene” location in

the Leicestershire countryside.

Some concerns were raised by Kilby Parish Council over the proposal. Among them are worries over congestion from the nearby primary school being exacerbated by the scheme.

In her application, Dr Mooncey said the school’s start and finish times would be different to those typical to mainstream schools to help minimise the impact of extra cars on the roads at peak journey

times. It is proposed to open from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

However, the parish council fears this would be “difficult to enforce over the longer term”, adding staff might start and finish work outside of the opening hours and there could be “stragglers” among

pupils leading to some leaving later. The authority added there could be “100 or more” car journeys to and from the site each day which would “add to the current congestion problems in Main Street”.

However, Leicestershire County Council as the local highways authority has deemed the scheme acceptable, saying it believes “the impacts on the road network would not be severe”.

Ultimately, the planning department at Blaby District Council opted to approve the new school.

No external changes are proposed for the building, save for a new access ramp being fitted. Some 26 car parking spaces would also be created on the site and bike racks installed. The main internal

changes would be new toilets and a platform lift.