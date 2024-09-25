Plans approved to turn former Harborough bank into restaurant and cocktail bar

The former bank building.

Plans to turn the former NatWest building into a restaurant have been approved by Harborough District Council.

The council approved plans for Everest Lounge, described as an ‘authentic, contemporary restaurant of international cuisine’ on the condition its development would remain loyal to the existing building on St Mary’s Road.

The former bank building, which is over 100 years old, has remained closed for over a year, after the rise of online banking.

The plans, put forward by businessowner Pradip Karanjit, include a dining area and kitchen, and the transformation of one of the former bank vaults into a ‘banquet experience with an authentic culture theme’, while the first floor would serve as a cocktail bar.

The proposal received two objections due to the proximity of the bin store to an adjacent property. The location of the bins has since been revised.

The new venue would create 12 jobs.

It will operate 12pm to 10pm every day, except Saturday when it will close at 11pm.