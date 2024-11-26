Plans approved to demolish Harborough wholesale business building and turn it into 18 homes

Plans to demolish a Harborough wholesale business building and turn it into 18 homes have been approved.

Harborough District Council (HDC) made the decision last week – two years after the proposals first emerged.

The plan centres on the former Industrial Brushes Ltd wholesale business at 103 Bath Street in Market Harborough. Outline planning permission – which approves the principle of the scheme – means the existing building can now be flattened to make way for the new homes.

The proposal, by Market Harborough-based Carpendale Homes Ltd, aims to redevelop the site into 18 two-bed homes to be sold on the open market. Documents note the proposed development will be a two-storey apartment block with each storey containing nine apartments. A total of 28 car parking spaces are included, which plans say equates to 1.5 spaces per apartment.

The former commecial premises site at 103 Bath Street Market Harborough (Image: Google)

When the plans first emerged in 2022, two objections were raised, both focusing on the potential loss of privacy for neighbouring homes. One of the objectors was also worried about noise from the additional homes as well as potential parking issues.

However, Leicestershire County Council, as the Local Highways Authority (LHA), believed any impacts on highway safety “would not be unacceptable for the development”. It noted that Carpendale Homes Ltd was proposing to retain the existing site access, which it said was not ideal for the proposed development, but that the LHA would not seek to resist the proposals.

Further details on the plans will emerge in future planning applications to the council.