Plans approved for a new 154-seat covered stand at Harborough Town Football Club

Harborough Town Football Club is to get a new stand alongside a league promotion.

The team’s promotion came with warnings from the Football Association that its Northampton Road grounds did not meet requirements. The club was told it needed to upgrade by the end of March 2025, or it would face relegation.

Now, Harborough District Council has signed off on a new 154-seat covered stand to add to the existing 100 seats, and new covered standing sections for the club’s pitch following a planning committee meeting last night (Tuesday, October 15). Councillors’ unanimous approval of the scheme came with words of praise for the club.

Kibworth's ward councillor Simon Whelband labelled their success a “great news story”. Councillor for Market Harborough Logan ward Barbara Johnson added: “They have just gone from strength to strength. I wish them well for the future.”

It’s been a good few months for The Bees, who reached the FA Cup first round for the first time this season.

While the development will provide more covered areas for fans to watch from, planning officers told the committee the development would not increase capacity at the club. In addition to the seating, fans would also have access to new catering facilities and toilets.