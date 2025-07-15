Planning inspector overrules Harborough District Council’s decision to reject homes in conservation area

A planning inspector has overruled Harborough District Council’s (HDC's) decision to reject homes which would had stood in a conservation area.

Council officials had previously claimed the scheme’s benefits were outweighed by the identified harms if approved.

The homes had been proposed on land adjacent to manor farm on Hallaton Road in Medbourne, but were rejected by HDC over a number of concerns. It claimed it had earlier told applicant Bel Air Estates that its proposal “appeared likely to be unacceptable”, but suggested solutions to help the scheme “were not made.”

The plans, which were highlighted as being within the Medbourne Conservation Area, involved the demolition of an existing outbuilding, with five homes taking their homes. The properties would comprise three and four-bedroom homes, while new vehicle access would also be created from Hallaton Road.

However, HDC claimed harms from the scheme meant it had to be rejected - but the planning inspectorate has now overruled that decision. In its report, it said car trips generated by this small scheme of five houses “would be modest”. It also found that the proposal “would not harm the character and appearance of the area”, that the character and appearance of the Medbourne Conservation Area would be preserved, and that the proposal would accord with the development plan.

Bel Air Estate’s plans were approved subject to 14 conditions, including no demolition or development starting until a construction environmental and traffic management plan was in place. Work on the homes also cannot start until a written scheme of archaeological investigation had been submitted to, and approved in writing by, HDC.