Planning applications for more than 2,000 homes currently awaiting decision in Harborough district

Planning applications for more than 2,000 homes are currently awaiting a decision in the Harborough district.

This is in addition to schemes Harborough District Council (HDC) has already approved, including plans for a huge development of 2,750 homes in Lutterworth East.

Applications range from two relatively small developments for nine bunglows apiece to a huge development of 1,450 homes in the district. Some are requesting outline permission for the development in principle, some are asking for full permission, while two others have asked if an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. An EIA evaluates the potential environmental impacts of the scheme and if such an assessment is needed.

The schemes below are in addition to developments outlined in HDC’s draft Local Plan, which was out for consultation earlier this year. That plan takes into account the district’s requirement to build 657 homes per year between 2020 and 2036 in the district, and 534 homes per year between 2036 and 2041.

The proposals in the draft Local Plan also map out “key development sites” across the district, including 4,000 homes on land South of Gartree Road, while 30 per cent of all future housing must be set aside for “affordable” housing under the plan. HDC has said it is not expected to be adopting its new Local Plan until sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

Below are the projects currently being considered for further homes in the district.

28 homes – edge of Kibworth Beauchamp

Dozens of new homes are on the cards for a field between two Leicestershire villages. The 28 new houses would sit on agricultural land at the edge of Kibworth Beauchamp, in Harborough district.

The site sits next to the South Leicestershire Medical Group doctors’ surgery, on the route between Kibworth Beauchamp and neighbouring Smeeton Westerby. Documents submitted to Harborough District Council show that all of the new homes would be classed as affordable.

There would be four one-beds, 10 two-beds and 14 three-beds. Most of the homes would be rented accommodation. However, eight would be classed as “affordable home ownership” options.

200 homes – Beeby Road, Scraptoft

A huge 200-home plan for agricultural fields east of Leicester has emerged. Bloor Homes has put forward the application for land East of Beeby Road, Scraptoft.

Planning documents submitted to HDC state that the site is currently agricultural land approximately 10.66 hectares in size. Keyham Lane East lies to the north of the site with agricultural fields beyond.

1,450 homes – land east of Harborough Road and south of Gallow Field Road

Proposals have been put forward for two sites in Market Harborough, one east of Harborough Road and the other south of Gallow Field Road. Concerns have come to light following the application by Hallam Land and William Davis Homes to the district council for an EIA over the plan. HDC has ruled such an assessment is required, pointing out fears raised by the likes of Anglian Water.

In documentation, Anglian Water said the proposed housing development was “within 15 metres of a sewage pumping station” – a station it said cannot be easily relocated. The company added that allowing the homes so close to the station would put future homeowners “at risk of nuisance” including “noise, odour or the general disruption” from maintenance works carried out at the station.

21 homes – The Causeway, Church Causeway, Church Langton

A plan has been put forward for 21 new homes in a small Leicestershire village. Clarity Midlands Limited has submitted the application for land adjoining The Causeway, Church Causeway, Church Langton.

The outline application states that of the 21 homes, 12 would be offered for sale on the open market, five would be for discounted market sale – a type of affordable housing – and four plots would be for self-build homes.

180 homes – London Road in Great Glen

A major 180-home plan is on the cards for a Leicestershire village. If ultimately approved, it would take up land spanning the equivalent of more than 13 full-size football pitches. The application has been put forward to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is needed.

Applicant David Wilson Homes has submitted the first stage plan for homes on land south of London Road in Great Glen. The proposal is for up to 180 homes on the site, including up to 40 per cent of the scheme being affordable housing.

170 homes – off Leicester Road Fleckney

A “characterful” 170-home development in the Leicestershire countryside has been submitted. The applicants claim the scheme will prioritise “pedestrian and cycle use” and help “establish a sustainable community”.

The plan, submitted by Barratt David Wilson Homes, looks to build 170 homes for land off Leicester Road, Fleckney. The outline application seeks approval for 102 market homes and 68 affordable homes on site.

Nine bungalows – behind 18 Coopers Lane in Dunton Bassett, near Lutterworth

A bid for new homes to “capitalise on countryside views” has been put forward. The development, if approved, would be sited behind an existing property just outside a Leicestershire village.

The proposal, by applicant Mr Preson, aims to build nine “well designed” homes on land behind 18 Coopers Lane in Dunton Bassett, near Lutterworth. The homes would include two, two-bed bungalows, five, three-bed bungalows and two, four-bed houses.

Nine bungalows – Manor Field, Thurnby

Undeveloped and overgrown land in a conservation area could become home to nine bungalows. Applicant Derrick Hicks of D.W. Hicks Holding Ltd has put forward the bid to redevelop the site in Thurnby.

Mr Hicks has submitted the plans to Harborough District Council for Manor Field next to 126 Grange Lane in the village. If approved, the scheme would be made up of four semi-detached and five detached bungalows, with three, three-beds and six, two-bed properties in place.