PICTURES - Remembrance Day marked across Harborough district
Parades, services and wreath laying ceremonies were held.
By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago
Parades, services and wreath laying ceremonies have taken place across Harborough district to mark Remembrance Day.
On Sunday November 11 a parade and service was held in Harborough town, wreaths were also laid at the portico.
A service was held at St Cuthbert's Church in Great Glen and parade took place through Desborough followed by a service at St Giles Church.
A service was held in Welland Park to remember those who died during the pandemic.
Photos by Andy Carpenter.
