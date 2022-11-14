News you can trust since 1854
Market Harborough Remembrance Parade.

PICTURES - Remembrance Day marked across Harborough district

Parades, services and wreath laying ceremonies were held.

By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago

Parades, services and wreath laying ceremonies have taken place across Harborough district to mark Remembrance Day.

On Sunday November 11 a parade and service was held in Harborough town, wreaths were also laid at the portico.

A service was held at St Cuthbert's Church in Great Glen and parade took place through Desborough followed by a service at St Giles Church.

A service was held in Welland Park to remember those who died during the pandemic.

Photos by Andy Carpenter.

1. Harborough remembers

The wreath laying ceremony.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales

2. Harborough remembers

Neil O'Brien MP during the wreath laying ceremony.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales

3. Harborough remembers

Market Harborough Remembrance parade and wreath laying ceremony.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales

4. Harborough remembers

Desborough Scouts and Beavers line up before the remembrance service at St Giles Church.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
Harborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4