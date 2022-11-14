Parades, services and wreath laying ceremonies have taken place across Harborough district to mark Remembrance Day.

On Sunday November 11 a parade and service was held in Harborough town, wreaths were also laid at the portico.

A service was held at St Cuthbert's Church in Great Glen and parade took place through Desborough followed by a service at St Giles Church.

A service was held in Welland Park to remember those who died during the pandemic.

Photos by Andy Carpenter.

1. Harborough remembers The wreath laying ceremony. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

2. Harborough remembers Neil O'Brien MP during the wreath laying ceremony. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

3. Harborough remembers Market Harborough Remembrance parade and wreath laying ceremony. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

4. Harborough remembers Desborough Scouts and Beavers line up before the remembrance service at St Giles Church. Photo: Andrew Carpenter