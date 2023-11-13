Hundreds turned out

The rain did not stop hundreds turning out to take part and watch the Remembrance Sunday parade through Market Harborough.

The Parade took place through the town before a service was held at St Dionysius. It then led to The Square where wreaths were laid and two minute silence observed.

At Rosewood Manor Care Home, Royal British Legion members laid wreaths on the WWI memorial, which is covered in the names of local people who fought in the First World War.

