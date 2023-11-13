News you can trust since 1854
PICTURES: Remembrance Day marked across Harborough

Hundreds turned out
By Laura Kearns
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT

The rain did not stop hundreds turning out to take part and watch the Remembrance Sunday parade through Market Harborough.

The Parade took place through the town before a service was held at St Dionysius. It then led to The Square where wreaths were laid and two minute silence observed.

At Rosewood Manor Care Home, Royal British Legion members laid wreaths on the WWI memorial, which is covered in the names of local people who fought in the First World War.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Andrew Granger during the wreath laying ceremony.

Remembrance Day in Harborough

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Andrew Granger during the wreath laying ceremony.

The remembrance parade makes it's way to the Square in Market Harborough.

Remembrance Day in Harborough

The remembrance parade makes it's way to the Square in Market Harborough.

The remembrance parade makes it's way to the Square in Market Harborough.

Remembrance Day in Harborough

The remembrance parade makes it's way to the Square in Market Harborough.

The two minute silence at the Rosewood Nursing home portico.

Remembrance Day in Harborough

The two minute silence at the Rosewood Nursing home portico.

