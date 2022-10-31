PICTURES - Hundreds of runners pound the pavements for Lutterworth Halloween fun run

Fairground rides...Harriet and Maggie Eccles. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

A Halloween Fun Run has raised money for local charities.

Lutterworth Round Table and the Rotary Club of Lutterworth worked together to bring the town its first Halloween fun run.

Hundreds of runners and walkers – some who took along pet dogs - tackled 4km or 5km routes with spooky surprises on the way and a prize for best fancy dress.

Best dressed dog, Stitch with Phoebe Smith-Howell and chairman Adam Jones. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

The run started from Lutterworth College and following the race there were refreshments and stalls available.

And they're off.... Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Best dressed group winner...Steve and Tia Earley dressed as Ghostbusters. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Jenny Taylor and Elaine Turner past president of Lutterworth Rotary Club. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Lutterworth S B Health and Fitness. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Amelia Goodman, Ali Goodman, Stevie Watts as Steve Irwin and Hattie Goodman. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Darren Milloy, Callum Milloy and adult best dressed winner Liz Ballendat-Milloy. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

George Bailey, Liz Bailey, Lottie, Louise Mercieca and Owen Mercieca. Photo by Andy Carpenter

