The event was held to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy PTA and the church.

Daring teddy bears have taken the plunge from the top of Harborough’s St Dionysius Church.

Bears ziplined from the tower on Saturday (September 30) to a team at ground level where they collected a certificate of courage.

There was also a Great Big Teddy Tidy which saw local streets and parks tidied with support from local clean-up champions the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles.

A toy swap was also held, along with donation points for the Jubilee Foodbank, the Hygiene Bank, Dog Bank and the Bra Bank.

Organisers Andrew Reeves and Samantha Peverett said: “Every bear that dared received a certificate to mark their un-bear-lievable courage.

“This year was exciting with every Paddington, Rupert, and Winnie the Pooh continuing to make the leap of faith.”

