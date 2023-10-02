News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Emily Isham, 8, and Thea Campion, 9, both of 5th Market Harborough Brownies.Emily Isham, 8, and Thea Campion, 9, both of 5th Market Harborough Brownies.
Emily Isham, 8, and Thea Campion, 9, both of 5th Market Harborough Brownies.

Pictures: Daredevil teddy bears take the plunge from Harborough's St Dionysus Church

The event was held to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy PTA and the church.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:12 BST

Daring teddy bears have taken the plunge from the top of Harborough’s St Dionysius Church.

Bears ziplined from the tower on Saturday (September 30) to a team at ground level where they collected a certificate of courage.

The event was held to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy PTA and the church.

There was also a Great Big Teddy Tidy which saw local streets and parks tidied with support from local clean-up champions the South Leicestershire Litter Wombles.

A toy swap was also held, along with donation points for the Jubilee Foodbank, the Hygiene Bank, Dog Bank and the Bra Bank.

Organisers Andrew Reeves and Samantha Peverett said: “Every bear that dared received a certificate to mark their un-bear-lievable courage.

“This year was exciting with every Paddington, Rupert, and Winnie the Pooh continuing to make the leap of faith.”

A squirrel teddy gets sent down the zip wire.

1. Teddy zip line

A squirrel teddy gets sent down the zip wire. Photo: Andrew carpenter

Photo Sales
Claire Clark with Charlie, 18 months, and Sophie, age 4.

2. Teddy zip line

Claire Clark with Charlie, 18 months, and Sophie, age 4. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
Paddington Bear travels down the zip wire.

3. Teddy zip line

Paddington Bear travels down the zip wire. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
Andrew Reeves of Market Harborough CofE Academy

4. Teddy zip line

Andrew Reeves of Market Harborough CofE Academy Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Market HarboroughBearsOrganisers