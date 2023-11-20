PICTURES: Christmas lights switched on in Market Harborough
Hundreds turned out to see the lights switched on.
By Laura Kearns
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Christmas has come to Market Harborough as the lights were turned on.
Hundreds turned out to see the town centre lit up, with the main event taking place in The Square which is now home to a huge Christmas tree.
There was music from Magic Voices Choir and children had the chance to say hello to Santa who also stopped by.
The council chairwoman Barbara Johnson switched the lights on to cheers across the town centre.
