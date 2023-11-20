News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
All aboard during the Christmas lights switch on.All aboard during the Christmas lights switch on.
All aboard during the Christmas lights switch on.

PICTURES: Christmas lights switched on in Market Harborough

Hundreds turned out to see the lights switched on.
By Laura Kearns
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT

Christmas has come to Market Harborough as the lights were turned on.

Hundreds turned out to see the town centre lit up, with the main event taking place in The Square which is now home to a huge Christmas tree.

There was music from Magic Voices Choir and children had the chance to say hello to Santa who also stopped by.

The council chairwoman Barbara Johnson switched the lights on to cheers across the town centre.

Chairman Councillor Barbara Johnson with Iain Kirkpatrick chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society.

1. Harborough Christmas light switch on

Chairman Councillor Barbara Johnson with Iain Kirkpatrick chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
Chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society Iain Kirkpatrick on the HFM stage.

2. Harborough Christmas light switch on

Chief executive of Market Harborough Building Society Iain Kirkpatrick on the HFM stage. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
St Mary's Place.

3. Harborough Christmas light switch on

St Mary's Place. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
Live music performed on the Square.

4. Harborough Christmas light switch on

Live music performed on the Square. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Market Harborough