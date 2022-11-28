It included fireworks, Santa’s grotto and fun fair.

Christmas lights have been switched on in Lutterworth.

Hundreds gathered in the town to see the lights turned on by mayor Bill Zilberts. It also included Santa driving through the town centre on a tractor driver by The Young Farmers, fireworks, Santa’s grotto, late night shopping, a fun fair and a performance by Lutterworth Town Band and local school choirs.

Residents enjoyed mugs of mulled wine in ‘Lutterworth Christmas’ cups designed by local woman Megan Gilstrap.

Along with the switch on there were also festive stalls in the town centre and a food festival at the Wycliffe Rooms.

A town council spokeswoman said: “Lutterworth Town Council would like to thank all the local businesses who supported the event and who donated their time and money to ensure the evening was a great success.

"We would like to particularly thank Harborough District Council for funding lots of the activities on the night, GLP PF UK Management Limited for sponsoring the event and all volunteer marshals. Thank you to everyone who helped as without them this community event could not take place.

“Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and so that is it for another year. The lights are shining and everyone went home happy, with us all looking forward to the next big event, Christmas Day.”

The switch on came ahead of an elf trail which will run from December 3-10. Children gain rewards and entry into a prize draw.

Tickets are £2 each or £5 for three or more siblings.

