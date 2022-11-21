PICTURES - Christmas lights switched on in Harborough
Hundreds turned out for the event
By Laura Kearns
Christmas has come to Market Harborough as the lights were turned on.
Hundreds turned out to see the town centre lit up, with the main event taking place in The Square which is now home to a huge Christmas tree.
There was music from the rock choir and children had the chance to say hello to Santa who also stopped by.
The town mayor switched the lights on to cheers across the town centre.
