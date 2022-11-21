Hundreds turned out for the event

Christmas has come to Market Harborough as the lights were turned on.

Hundreds turned out to see the town centre lit up, with the main event taking place in The Square which is now home to a huge Christmas tree.

There was music from the rock choir and children had the chance to say hello to Santa who also stopped by.

The town mayor switched the lights on to cheers across the town centre.

1. Harborough celebrates Council chairman Neil Bannister.

2. Harborough celebrates Anthony Honey, Jodie Mallett and Craig Severn of Market Harborough Building Society hand out minced pies and mulled wine.

3. Harborough celebrates Harry Cohen meets Santa and his helpers on the 3rd Market Harborough Scouts sleigh.

4. Harborough celebrates The Rock Choir perform during the Christmas light switch on.