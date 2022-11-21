News you can trust since 1854
Busy scenes during the Christmas tree lights switch on.

PICTURES - Christmas lights switched on in Harborough

Hundreds turned out for the event

By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago

Christmas has come to Market Harborough as the lights were turned on.

Hundreds turned out to see the town centre lit up, with the main event taking place in The Square which is now home to a huge Christmas tree.

There was music from the rock choir and children had the chance to say hello to Santa who also stopped by.

The town mayor switched the lights on to cheers across the town centre.

1. Harborough celebrates

Council chairman Neil Bannister.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

2. Harborough celebrates

Anthony Honey, Jodie Mallett and Craig Severn of Market Harborough Building Society hand out minced pies and mulled wine.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

3. Harborough celebrates

Harry Cohen meets Santa and his helpers on the 3rd Market Harborough Scouts sleigh.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

4. Harborough celebrates

The Rock Choir perform during the Christmas light switch on.

Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Market Harborough