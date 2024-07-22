Pictures capture the moment tiny kitten rescued from beneath a car by Harborough fire crew

Firefighters perform the delicate rescue operation. Photo: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service

A kitten trapped beneath a car was rescued not once but twice by Harborough firefighters.

The crew from Market Harborough Fire and Rescue Station retrieved the feline which was stuck in an axle – between the wheels of the car – after receiving a call about it.

After some persuading with cat food, crews managed to rescue the kitten before they scarpered off underneath another vehicle.

After some further persuading, the kitten was rescued for a second time and taken to the local vet for a check over.