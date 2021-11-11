Photos: Your chance to see a fascinating catalogue of pictures stretching back over 100 years, telling to story of a village near Harborough

Mick Cooper has built up a stunning catalogue of pictures stretching back over 100 years of his beloved Medbourne – and now he’s going to showcase them all in a unique exhibition.

Mick Cooper has built up a stunning catalogue of pictures stretching back over 100 years of his beloved village near Market Harborough – and now he’s going to showcase them all in a unique exhibition.

The 87-year-old has lived in Medbourne since his family moved there from London in 1940 to escape the deadly German bombing Blitz at the height of the Second World War.

Mick has painstakingly put together a fascinating collection of over 100 evocative photographs charting village life and capturing villagers and their families over the eight decades since he pitched up as a six-year-old schoolboy.

Some of the photos of Medbourne that will be on display.

And now the proud villager’s helping to stage an extraordinary public show of his incredible pictorial pride and joy at Medbourne Village Hall next weekend from Friday November 19 to Sunday November 21.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve taken a lot of pictures myself over the 81 years I’ve lived here in Medbourne,” Mick told the Harborough Mail.

“And I have also copied pictures from other villagers as well to add to mine.

Some of the photos of Medbourne that will be on display.

“Some of them date back well over 100 years, they really are historic and truly unique.

“The photographs show just how much Medbourne has changed and grown over the years since the war as more and more people have moved here from all over the country.

“I was just six when we came here ourselves to get away from the bombs after I was born in Peckham in south London in 1934.

“And I’ve never lived anywhere else since,” said Mick, who has three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Some of the photos of Medbourne that will be on display.

“I love Medbourne and I’ve loved the people here.

“My father ran the Nevill Arms pub here from 1947 for a lot of years.

“We used to know everyone who lived here – but not any more!

“I’ve seen so many changes down the years and Medbourne’s become quite a bit bigger.

Some of the photos of Medbourne that will be on display.

“But I still like to pop over to the sports club for a beer or two to see my mates and catch up.

“I remember when beer was a penny a pint here and I’ve seen so many good people come and go,” said Mick, who worked as an engineer for 47 years at Whetstone before retiring at 64.

“I just think that it will be so good to share all of my pictures and my memories of life here in Medbourne with other villagers.

“I’m sure that they’ll really enjoy looking back at our history over the years, especially those people who have moved here to join us recently.

“And the money raised from selling refreshments at the event across the weekend will help towards the upkeep and maintenance of our lovely village hall so that’s got to be welcomed.

“So please come along, it will be great to do something to help bring our beautiful village together again after such a difficult time,” added Mick, whose wife Sheila died five years ago.

Some of the photos of Medbourne that will be on display.

As well as admiring and enjoying his enchanting and illuminating display of historic pictures, you’ll also be able to watch an old cine film giving an amazing insight into Medbourne.

The event kicks off at 7pm next Friday evening with a ‘Meet the Neighbours’ theme.

Drinks will be available and it will be a superb chance to chat, socialise and talk about Mick’s photographs.

You’ll be able to go along from 10.30am next Saturday with tea, coffee and home-made cakes all available to buy.

And your last chance to enjoy and appreciate Mick’s magical memories will be from 10.30am-12.30pm next Sunday.

Some of the photos of Medbourne that will be on display.