Photos: Young Harborough singers and musicians shine in Junior X Factor final

Centre, overall winner Lily Ingall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Nine talented singers, composers and instrumentalists competed on Saturday (March 26) to win prizes worth nearly £1,000 at the Great Bowden Recital Trust Junior X Factor 2022 Finals.

It’s the largest and most established music competition for young people in the region.

And it’s open to all young instrumentalists, composers and vocalists from School Years 1-13 who live within 20 miles of Market Harborough.

Lily Ingall performs With You. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

This year’s Finals was the first live concert since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic as last year’s contest was held entirely online during lockdown.

Finalists ranged in age from seven to 18 and performed on drums, lever harp, trombone and voice.

The judging panel were Andrea Possee (composer, orchestrator and a member of the BAFTA Crew), Debbie Smith (singing and piano teacher and MD of the GBRT Youth Vocal Choir), Nick Hughes (Head of Performing Arts at Robert Smyth Academy) and Tamaki Hagashi (violinist and member of the Villiers Quartet).

Sue Benson, managing trustee of Great Bowden Recital Trust, said: “We were delighted to be able to hold a live Finals concert again this year as it is a valuable opportunity for young musicians to get experience of performing in public.

Mollie Yarrow performs Somewhere Only We Know. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“All of our finalists were very talented and made the judges’ decisions difficult,” said Sue.

“It is a huge achievement to reach the finals and they should all be very proud of themselves.”

The finalists were:

Emmeline Rose Hamilton, Lever Harp (aged 7)

Hannah Davey performs Watch What Happens. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Jude Ascough, Drums (aged 13)

Riley Vick, Trombone (aged 10)

Oliver Hensher, Drums (aged 13)

Mollie Yarrow, Voice (aged 13)

Lily Vasey performs Mr Mistoffelees. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Hannah Davey, Voice (aged 18)

Lily Vasey, Voice (aged 11)

Lily Ingall, Voice (aged 17)

Sam Benson, Composition (aged 16)

Prize Winners

Each of the finalists were assessed for their relevant communication of their piece, performance, technique and accuracy and must have been awarded 84 per cent or more by the judges in the heats to earn themselves a place in the finals.

Emmeline Rose Hamilton performs Over The Sea To Skye. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

That alone was a fantastic achievement and also meant that, regardless of age, any one of the finalists had a great chance of winning one of the awards on the night.

Overall Winner and Best Vocal Performance: Lily Ingall (singer) who performed With You from Ghost by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard - received an engraved glass trophy, £75 music store vouchers and £175 music lessons funded by GBRT

Best Instrumental Performance: Emmeline Rose Hamilton, lever harp, who performed Over The Sea to Skye by Meinir Heulyn. - received an engraved glass trophy, £50 music store voucher and £150 music lessons.

Best Original Composition: Sam Benson - received an engraved glass trophy and £200 music store voucher.

Most Promising Musicians

Most Promising Instrumentalist: Jude Ascough (drums) - received £100 of drum lessons funded by GBRT.

Most Promising Vocalist: Lily Vasey (singer) - received £100 of vocal lessons funded by GBRT.

More about the Great Bowden Recital Trust

The Trust’s purpose is music development, appreciation and participation for all.

The Trust runs five choirs and ensembles for adults and young people, workshops, concerts, concert tours and competitions and provides funding for instrumental and vocal lessons for local young musicians who would not otherwise be able to afford them.

Full details can be found on the Trust’s website – www.gbrecitaltrust.co.uk

Oliver Hensher performs All The Small Things. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Riley Vick performs Blues for Big Ears. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Jude Ascough performs Mr Brightside. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

2021 overall winner Ione Banks accompanied by Martin Storey. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The judging panel from left, Debbi Smith, Nick Hughes, Tamaki Higashi and Andrea Possee. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER