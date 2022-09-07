News you can trust since 1854
Fun during the Summer Fayre at Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photos: Thousands of people enjoyed this year's Summer Fayre in Harborough

Thousands of people enjoyed this year's Summer Fayre in Harborough.

By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:46 am

As well as craft and charity stalls, visitors enjoyed a variety of foods at 35 stalls - and the bar was provided by the Tipsey Sisters.

In total, organisers believe more than 3,000 people visited the fayre on Sunday September 4.

Organiser Juliette Maher said: "We had over 200 dogs enter the dog show which was sponsored by Forest Gate and 150 children joined the Teddy Bears Picnic.

"HFM’s Chris Jones broadcast his Sunday show from the event with live performances from Chris Cave and Tony Julian.

"There was a gigantic inflatable slide, bouncy castle and hook a duck and a mini train supplied by There and Back Light Railway which was busy all day.

"Helter Skelter Arts provided the stilt walking butterfly and giant bubbles.

"Thank you to all the volunteers and HDC for allowing us to use Welland Park, the stall holders but mostly to the people who came and enjoyed the event.

"We will be back next year at the same venue on August 20."

Here are some photos from the event, taken by the Harborough Mail's Andy Carpenter

1. Summer Fayre

Summer Fayre event at Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Summer Fayre

Tony Julian as Rod Stewart during the Summer Fayre at Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Summer Fayre

Chris Cave performs on stage. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Summer Fayre

Painted faces...Esmee 5 and Rosie Addison 3. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

