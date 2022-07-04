Photos: Thousands of people enjoy first Leicestershire County Show for three years in Harborough

Judging of the concorde event.

And poured was the word as the two-day farming spectacular at the Showground off Leicester Road was hit by heavy rain on Saturday and sporadic showers yesterday.

But even so organiser James Webb told the Harborough Mail today: “It still went very well.

“We had so many mums, dads, children and friends and family head in here from all over Harborough and beyond.

First placed winner Rachael Barratt on Drybarrows-Boxer.

“It’s a shame that it was so wet on Saturday because we were forced to cancel some activities, such as the stunt bike riding, in the ring.

“It would have been too dangerous for the participants as well as the public,” said James, chairman of Leicestershire Agricultural Society.

“But we still had so much going on across the entire weekend.

“We had a whole stack of stalls selling everything from food and drink to arts and crafts – the best local pork pies, wines and chocolate fountains.

Shirley Cook of Querky Ideas.

“We had the absolutely thrilling stunt rider show yesterday and a full action-packed fun fair for the kids with rides and activities.

“Crouch Recovery, based just up the road at Kibworth Beauchamp, had over 30 trucks here.

“And they were one heck of a sight when they rolled in with their horns blaring and lights flashing,” said James, who runs a farm and a tearoom near Billesdon.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the trades people and the volunteers who got behind us this weekend.

Lianne Fras and Jo Rutherford with a vintage truck.

“I’d also like to salute the crowds who came along despite the bad weather and appeal to people across Harborough to continue to support our events in the future.”

Jessica Barrs of 1-2-1 dog training with Alfie during this year's County Show.

Victoria Hegarty with Kas.

Live on air...Barry Badger, Christine Noble and Chris Jones of HFM. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER