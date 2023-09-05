Photos: Sharing memories of Taylor’s Fish and Chip Shop in Harborough
Memories have been shared of a former Harborough chip shop which has seen its sign in the town proudly restored.
Morris Taylor bought the building in Adam and Eve Street in 1952 when he moved to the town.
And he soon opened Taylor’s Fish and Seafood Restaurant, which was later bought by his son Frank.
Now the sign above the shop – which is now Duncan Murray Wines – has been restored by a specialist contractor employed by Harborough District Council.
Frank Taylor said: “My father moved here in 1952 and renovated the place and painted it up. It was him that wrote Taylor’s at the front of the shop and it was there until 1967, when I bought the property from my father and painted over it.
“Gradually it’s come back off the brick paint and made a recovery and put it back on the map as for being so famous.”
After Morris bought the building he turned the front of it into a small café. When Frank took over the property he built a cafeteria in its gardens and the upstairs of the building was converted into two restaurants with capacity for around 200 people.
And current owner Duncan Murray, who runs a wine store, says residents still come in and reminisce about the old takeaway.
He said: “We are really happy that it’s been repainted. We have been here for over 22 years and loads of customers who come in still reminisce about Taylor’s Chip Shop so we are really happy that Harborough District Council have restored it to its full glory.”