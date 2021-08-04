Photos: Scores of runners tackle a testing challenge near Harborough to support a vital charity

An impressive 136 runners did as many 5k (3.1ml) loops of the grounds of beautiful Rockingham Castle as they could rack up.

Scores of dedicated runners tackled a testing hardcore challenge near Market Harborough to get behind a vital charity.

An impressive 136 men and women did as many 5k (3.1ml) loops of the grounds of beautiful Rockingham Castle as they could rack up.

They ran their hearts out last Saturday (July 31) to raise money for the Brain Tumour Research Campaign.

“It was absolutely amazing and exceeded all of our expectations - everyone had a fabulous time.

“We had 136 finishers at the event which for a first event coming out of Covid is brilliant,” said organisers Polka Dot Races.

The event was sponsored by NFU Mutual Market Harborough who were there on the day to present the winners with their trophies.

A big-hearted group of supporters are pulling out all the stops to support the Brain Tumour Research Campaign.

One woman has completed a lung-busting double ultra-marathon completing 60 miles in a weekend while her colleagues have taken on all sorts of gruelling missions.

“Conquer the Castle was an event that supported the cause along with the other events and activities and all the money raised will go into a big pot at the end,” said organisers.

“We hope to raise as much as we can.

“But as all of our group has lost someone to a brain tumour it’s also about helping raise awareness as the charity doesn’t receive any government funding for their research.”

