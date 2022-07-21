Photos: Picturesque Harborough district village bids to land a coveted regional in bloom award

Three judges toured Lubenham on July 7, which is in the large village category in the East Midlands in Bloom contest.

Three judges toured Lubenham on July 7, which is in the large village category in the East Midlands in Bloom contest.

The judges, who were escorted by three volunteers, also visited Lubenham All Saints Primary School.

“We have a lovely historic village here and I’d like to thank everyone involved in this fantastic effort, what a team effort,” said Margaret Richards, of Lubenham in Bloom.

Three judges toured Lubenham on July 7, which is in the large village category in the East Midlands in Bloom contest.

Three judges toured Lubenham on July 7, which is in the large village category in the East Midlands in Bloom contest.