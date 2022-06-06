Photos of your amazing street parties across Harborough as residents celebrate the Queen’​​​​​​​s Platinum Jubilee

Residents across the Harborough district took to the streets once again to raise a glass to the Queen, to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

As always, our photographer Andrew Carpenter was out and about capturing the events on camera.

Here are some of his photos - and your photos - from various events. Thank you to everyone who took the time to email their photos to us.

Wartnaby Street residents in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Residents on Spinney Close in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

Wartnaby Street residents in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Residents on Gardiner Street in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.