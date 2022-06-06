Fun during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Clarke Street in Market Harborough.

Photos of your amazing street parties across Harborough as residents celebrate the Queen’​​​​​​​s Platinum Jubilee

Andrew Carpenter was out and about capturing the events on camera – and thanks to everyone who emailed their photos to us

By Photos by Andrew Carpenter
Monday, 6th June 2022, 9:44 am

Residents across the Harborough district took to the streets once again to raise a glass to the Queen, to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

As always, our photographer Andrew Carpenter was out and about capturing the events on camera.

Here are some of his photos - and your photos - from various events. Thank you to everyone who took the time to email their photos to us.

1. Jubilee street parties

Wartnaby Street residents in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Jubilee street parties

Residents on Spinney Close in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Jubilee street parties

Wartnaby Street residents in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Jubilee street parties

Residents on Gardiner Street in Market Harborough during their Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

