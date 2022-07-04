Photos of the Red Arrows flying close to Harborough
The Red Arrows were snapped flying just south of Market Harborough last night (Sunday) as they returned to their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
By Photos by Mike Lee
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:03 pm
The Royal Air Force’s iconic aerobatics team were caught on camera by Mike Lee, over the village of East Farndon at just after 9pm as darkness began to fall.
The Royal Air Force’s iconic aerobatics team were caught on camera by Mike Lee, over the village of East Farndon at just after 9pm as darkness began to fall.
The RAF’s world-famous display pilots blasted overhead in two formations after earlier laying on a spectacular show before a record crowd of over 142,000 F1 fans at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The Royal Air Force’s iconic aerobatics team were caught on camera by Mike Lee, over the village of East Farndon at just after 9pm as darkness began to fall.
The Royal Air Force’s iconic aerobatics team were caught on camera by Mike Lee, over the village of East Farndon at just after 9pm as darkness began to fall.