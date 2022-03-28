Photos: New Ukraine fundraising campaign kicks of in Harborough town centre - and it is set to top £2,000

Tony Julian as Rod Stewart supporting the Ukraine concert. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A new fundraising campaign going ahead in Market Harborough to support the people of Ukraine is set to top £2,000.

A special event was staged on Saturday (March 26) on The Square in the town centre to back the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Appeal.

It attracted hundreds if not thousands of people from all over Harborough district as gifted local musicians performed for six hours in bright spring sunshine.

Great support during the Ukraine Fundraiser on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A bar, food outlets and craft and gift stalls were also laid on as families, spectators and customers flocked to Market Harborough in a massive show of support for the devastated people of war-battered Ukraine.

The get-together generated an impressive £1,964.03 – and there is still a painting to auction and an online fundraiser being held to swell the total.

“We would like to thank everyone for donating and the performers, traders and Chris Jones and the HFM team for all their help.

“We are also auctioning paintings by the very talented Stephen Damon,” said the event’s organisers.

AnneMarie Marlow on stage during the Ukraine Fundraiser. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“The starting bid for the smaller painting is £30.

“The auction finishes at 12 midday on Wednesday – so please give generously.”

You can find out much more on the Ukraine Fundraiser’s Facebook page here:

Ukraine Fundraiser | Facebook

Enjoying the sun on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

All of the cash raised is being donated to the nationwide Ukraine appeal – which has already raked in a stunning £175 million.

You can check out the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Appeal here: https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Sandra Gamble and Sue Rogers enjoying the concert on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Enjoying music in the sun. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

John Maher performs on stage. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Singer Kyle Newman takes a break during the fundraiser. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Great support during the Ukraine Fundraiser on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Donation collectors Katie Clarke and Charlotte Mawer with organisers John and Juliette Maher. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Singer Findley Webster supporting the Ukraine Fundraiser. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Jane Timms was selling homemade cakes to help raise funds. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Supporters show their appreciation. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Ray Beck performs on stage. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER