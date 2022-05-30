An impressive £1,222 was generated as a string of musicians and singers entertained crowds for six hours in bright sunshine on The Square.
Over £4,300 has now been raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal supporting Ukraine.
The Dolce Sisters, John Maher, Kyle Newman, Anne Marie Marlow, Ray Beck, Findley Webster and Tony Julian all performed at Saturday’s colourful event.
