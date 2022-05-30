Kyle Newman, Ray Beck and Findley Webster performing during Ukraine Fundraiser 2. PICTURE: ANNEMARIE MARLOW

Photos: Musicians entertain crowds in Harborough town centre – and raise money for Ukraine

More than £1,200 has been raised for Ukraine by a special entertainment-packed event in Market Harborough town centre on Saturday (May 28).

By Red Williams
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:12 pm

An impressive £1,222 was generated as a string of musicians and singers entertained crowds for six hours in bright sunshine on The Square.

Over £4,300 has now been raised for the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal supporting Ukraine.

The Dolce Sisters, John Maher, Kyle Newman, Anne Marie Marlow, Ray Beck, Findley Webster and Tony Julian all performed at Saturday’s colourful event.

You can check out the national Ukraine appeal here: https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

1. John Maher on stage during Ukraine Fundraiser 2 concert on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. HFM during the Ukraine Fundraiser 2 concert. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Penny Marr and Noah Marr 10 of Penny's Vintage Bar. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Jade and Hannah Beasley of Tipsy Sisters Limited. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

