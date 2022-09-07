Photos: Large crowds enjoy Harborough Town Band concert

Harborough Town Band held their annual concert in Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The band performed at Welland Park as crowds enjoyed the Summer Fayre.

"It was a great concert enjoyed by all and we thank everyone for their continued support and generosity towards the band," said Maisie Lee from the Harborough Town Band.

"We will be representing the town in the national finals in a couple of weeks, competing with bands across the country.

"In our 125th anniversary year we will be holding a concert at the Methodist church at 7.30pm on Saturday October 15. Ticket details to follow."

