News you can trust since 1854

Photos: Large crowds enjoy Harborough Town Band concert

Large crowds enjoyed a concert by the Harborough Town Band on Sunday (September 4).

By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:50 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:50 am
Harborough Town Band held their annual concert in Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Harborough Town Band held their annual concert in Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The band performed at Welland Park as crowds enjoyed the Summer Fayre.

"It was a great concert enjoyed by all and we thank everyone for their continued support and generosity towards the band," said Maisie Lee from the Harborough Town Band.

"We will be representing the town in the national finals in a couple of weeks, competing with bands across the country.

Good support during the Harborough Town Band concert in Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Most Popular

"In our 125th anniversary year we will be holding a concert at the Methodist church at 7.30pm on Saturday October 15. Ticket details to follow."

Harborough Town Band held a concert in Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Harborough Town Band held a concert in Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Harborough Town Band held a concert in Welland Park on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER