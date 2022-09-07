Photos: Large crowds enjoy Harborough Town Band concert
Large crowds enjoyed a concert by the Harborough Town Band on Sunday (September 4).
By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:50 am
The band performed at Welland Park as crowds enjoyed the Summer Fayre.
"It was a great concert enjoyed by all and we thank everyone for their continued support and generosity towards the band," said Maisie Lee from the Harborough Town Band.
"We will be representing the town in the national finals in a couple of weeks, competing with bands across the country.
Most Popular
-
1
Council blunder means CCTV must be removed in Harborough’s Welland Park
-
2
Decision on controversial prison will not be made until next spring
-
3
Harborough district mum forced to quit the job she loves so she can teach her son after council fails to provide suitable school place for him
-
4
Harborough teen follows in mum’s footsteps as he takes on lead role at local show
-
5
Hundreds turn out for Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race
"In our 125th anniversary year we will be holding a concert at the Methodist church at 7.30pm on Saturday October 15. Ticket details to follow."