Photos: Hundreds of people enjoy action-packed summer fayre in Harborough

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy an action-packed summer fayre in Market Harborough at the weekend.

Thrilled mums, dads, grandparents and above all children loved the all-energy line-up – ranging from dinosaurs to dog shows and brilliant live music.

Excited families from across Harborough defied the showers and glowering skies as they rolled up to lap up all the fun and games at the 90-acre Showground site off Leicester Road.

Dozens of boys and girls loved the timeless classic the Teddy Bears Picnic and lively Punch and Judy show while a real life ‘dinosaur’ kept them on their toes all weekend.

Highly-rated electric/acoustic Market Harborough band The Hashtags belted out a stream of top tracks as they kept the festive atmosphere bubbling over.

And a dog show, archery contest, wrestlers, police and firefighter stands were among some of the many other attractions backed up by craft stalls and a fantastic range of food and drink.

1. Market Harborough Summer Fayre A dinosaur visits the Davidson Homes stall during the Summer Fayre at the Market Harborough Showground. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Market Harborough Summer Fayre Chris Jones and Christine Noble of HFM during the Summer Fayre at the Market Harborough Showground. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Market Harborough Summer Fayre Romeo Coote 3, Charlotte Mawer and Vinnie Coote, 7, during the Summer Fayre at the Market Harborough Showground. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Market Harborough Summer Fayre Wrestling action during the Summer Fayre at the Market Harborough Showground. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER