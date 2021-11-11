Photos: Harborough pays its respects on Remembrance Day

Harborough fell silent this morning as people remembered those who have lost their lives in conflict.
People gathered at the war memorial for a Remembrance service.
Harborough Mail photographer Andrew Carpenter captured these images from the event.
1. Harborough Remembers 2021
An aerial photo of the Remembrance event
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
2. Harborough Remembers 2021
Harborough pays its respects on Remembrance Day.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
3. Harborough Remembers 2021
Outside the memorial gates during the Remembrance service on the Square.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
4. Harborough Remembers 2021
Sheila Caberwal holds a picture of her late father Jagat Caberwal who served with Captain Tom with Stewart Harrison.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER