Photos: Harborough pays its respects on Remembrance Day

Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was at the Remembrance events and took these photos

By Photos by Andrew Carpenter
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:06 pm

Harborough fell silent this morning as people remembered those who have lost their lives in conflict.

People gathered at the war memorial for a Remembrance service.

Harborough Mail photographer Andrew Carpenter captured these images from the event.

1. Harborough Remembers 2021

An aerial photo of the Remembrance event

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Harborough Remembers 2021

Harborough pays its respects on Remembrance Day.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Harborough Remembers 2021

Outside the memorial gates during the Remembrance service on the Square.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Harborough Remembers 2021

Sheila Caberwal holds a picture of her late father Jagat Caberwal who served with Captain Tom with Stewart Harrison.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

