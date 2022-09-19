News you can trust since 1854
The town falls silent as mourners watch the Queen's funeral.

Photos: Harborough falls silent for the Queen’s funeral

The streets are empty in Market Harborough today (Monday) as mourners watch the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 12:52 pm

Some people have gathered in churches to watch the funeral while shop windows displays posters of the Queen.

Here are some photos from Andy Carpenter on what is an historic yet emotional day for the nation.

Click here to watch a live stream of the Queen’s funeral: Queen Elizabeth II funeral: watch Her Majesty’s full state funeral at Westminster Abbey at home - live stream

1. The Queen's funeral

The screening of HM The Queen's funeral at St Dionysius church in Market Harborough.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales

2. The Queen's funeral

An empty car park in an empty town centre during the Queen's funeral

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales

3. The Queen's funeral

Shops all closed on Bank Holiday Monday during HM The Queen's funeral.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales

4. The Queen's funeral

Empty streets during HM The Queen's funeral.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIQueenHarboroughMarket HarboroughHer Majesty
Next Page
Page 1 of 2