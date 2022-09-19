Photos: Harborough falls silent for the Queen’s funeral
The streets are empty in Market Harborough today (Monday) as mourners watch the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Monday, 19th September 2022, 12:52 pm
Some people have gathered in churches to watch the funeral while shop windows displays posters of the Queen.
Here are some photos from Andy Carpenter on what is an historic yet emotional day for the nation.
