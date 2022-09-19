Photos: Harborough falls silent for the Queen’s funeral

Some people have gathered in churches to watch the funeral while shop windows displays posters of the Queen.

Here are some photos from Andy Carpenter on what is an historic yet emotional day for the nation.

Click here to watch a live stream of the Queen’s funeral: Queen Elizabeth II funeral: watch Her Majesty’s full state funeral at Westminster Abbey at home - live stream

1. The Queen's funeral The screening of HM The Queen's funeral at St Dionysius church in Market Harborough. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

2. The Queen's funeral An empty car park in an empty town centre during the Queen's funeral Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

3. The Queen's funeral Shops all closed on Bank Holiday Monday during HM The Queen's funeral. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

4. The Queen's funeral Empty streets during HM The Queen's funeral. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales