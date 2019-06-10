Photos from Market Harborough's Carnival of Running

Despite the heavy rains and winds on Saturday, the Carnival of Running carried on as normal. There was a one-mile family fun run to start things off, followed by a 5k, 10k and half marathon. All races began at Robert Smyth Academy and are sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society.

Start of the 5km race from Robert Smyth Academy.

Karen Stanhope of Lutterworth after completing 10km with partner Paul Coughlan.

Runners complete the 10km race.

Penny Squires and Cilla Squires hand out refreshments on behalf of The Squires Effect.

