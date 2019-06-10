Students from Welland Park School after completing the 5km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photos from Market Harborough's Carnival of Running

Hundreds of runners braved Saturday's weather to take part in Market Harborough's Carnival of Running.

Despite the heavy rains and winds on Saturday, the Carnival of Running carried on as normal. There was a one-mile family fun run to start things off, followed by a 5k, 10k and half marathon. All races began at Robert Smyth Academy and are sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society.

Start of the 5km race from Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

1. Market Harborough's Carnival of Running

Start of the 5km race from Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Karen Stanhope of Lutterworth after completing 10km with partner Paul Coughlan. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Market Harborough's Carnival of Running

Karen Stanhope of Lutterworth after completing 10km with partner Paul Coughlan. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Runners complete the 10km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Market Harborough's Carnival of Running

Runners complete the 10km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Penny Squires and Cilla Squires hand out refreshments on behalf of The Squires Effect. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Market Harborough's Carnival of Running

Penny Squires and Cilla Squires hand out refreshments on behalf of The Squires Effect. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4