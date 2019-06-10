Photos from Market Harborough's Carnival of Running
Hundreds of runners braved Saturday's weather to take part in Market Harborough's Carnival of Running.
Despite the heavy rains and winds on Saturday, the Carnival of Running carried on as normal. There was a one-mile family fun run to start things off, followed by a 5k, 10k and half marathon. All races began at Robert Smyth Academy and are sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society.
Start of the 5km race from Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER