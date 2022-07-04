Photos: Football match helps net over £3,500 for Harborough district charity

The cash will be ploughed into the Squires Effect charity after Harborough Town Vets played an England Vets team at Harborough Town Football Club on Saturday.

Susie Munton, who helps to run the popular charity, said: “What a day!

“We didn’t let the rain stop us though.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us and came to watch,” said Susie.

“I’d also like to thank both football teams for their amazing display of football and amazing generosity.

“And a big thank you to the sponsor HLD Group.

“We can’t give exact figures but we are looking in the region over £3,500 – so a massive thank you to everyone.”

The Squires Effect was set up after hairdresser Claire Squires, of North Kilworth, near Lutterworth, tragically collapsed and died aged just 30 as she ran the London Marathon in 2012.

Find out more at: https://www.facebook.com/SquiresEffect/

1. HTFC Vets v England Vets Squires Charity Match Teams before the the charity game. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

2. HTFC Vets v England Vets Squires Charity Match Scott Munton Harborough Town Vets captain shakes hands with England Vets captain Steve Edkins before the charity match for the Squires Effect charity. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

3. HTFC Vets v England Vets Squires Charity Match Harborough Vets goal scorer Tom Robson. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

4. HTFC Vets v England Vets Squires Charity Match The Squires Effect stall. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales