Photos: Excited Harborough youngsters celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by decorating mugs
Excited youngsters turned up in droves at Harborough Museum in Market Harborough today (Wednesday) to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by decorating mugs.
By Red Williams
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:56 pm
Alba McDonald, four, decorates her Jubilee mug at Harborough museum.
PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
The special royal celebration was sold out as girls and boys rolled up their sleeves and drew the Queen as well as her beloved corgis, royal guards and colourful bunting at the museum at the Symington Building.
“We had a fantastic sold-out event at Harborough Museum, with plenty of families decorating mugs to celebrate the Jubilee,” said local museums officer Tim Savage.
Chloe Colombo, four, and Lilah Pereira, six, decorating their mugs at Harborough museum.
PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
James Colebrook and Tegan Lewis, both aged ten, proudly show off the jubilee mugs they painted at Harborough museum.
PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Youngsters enjoy the Jubilee mug painting session at Harborough museum.
PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER