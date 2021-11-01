Photos: Crowds of trick or treaters enjoy the 'Halloween House of Harborough'

Gemma Fortnum dressed as a witch with members of her family during the Halloween house event on Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Over 170 children and scores of mums and dads flocked in fear and wonder to the fabled Halloween House of Harborough last night (Sunday).

Queues quickly built up outside Gemma Fortnum’s home on Highfield Street, Market Harborough, as trick or treaters zeroed in from all over the town to scare themselves witless.

Crowds of revellers dressed as devils, witches, wizards, avengers, mummies, ghosts and ghouls defied high winds to get their fill of Halloween and then some.

Trick or Treaters during the Halloween house event on Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We had at least 173 kids turn out last night – it was just awesome.

“The terrible rain yesterday morning and strong winds played havoc with our display and decorations outside,” said Gemma, 29.

“But we had a fantastic time.

“The kids did ever so well.

Gemma Fortnum with niece Tess Tucker, 11, during the Halloween house event on Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“They dressed up in all sorts of scary costumes – and they loved it.

“We started getting them knocking on the door at about 5pm and it was mad until about 7.20pm when it suddenly dried up,” said Gemma, who was backed up by her special Halloween helpers her Aunt Carla and niece Jessica.

“It was non-stop handing out our fabulous bags of goodies, sweets and treats.

“There were 30-40 people outside in the street at one point taking pictures.

Left, Gemma Fortnum during the Halloween house event on Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“People were tooting their horns as they drove past and calling their friends and families to come on over.

“I was dressed as a witch – I almost scared myself when I looked in the mirror!

“Some of the kids – and their parents – were too terrified to come in,” said Gemma, who ploughed about £1,000 into making her terraced home the spookiest for miles around.

“But we only made about three kids cry this time round!”

Gemma Fortnum with her niece Tess Tucker, 11, during theHalloween house event on Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

She has also raked in over £120 already for Stoughton-based charity Neville’s Nest, which rescues guinea pigs.

“I’ve got 16 guinea pigs myself – so they are a real passion, some might say an obsession even.

“We had a suitably spooky cauldron donation box outside the house last night,” said Gemma.

“I’m made up to raise so much money for such a top cause helping guinea pigs – and the cash is still coming in.

“I was absolutely in my element last night, I look forward to Halloween all year round.

“And I’ve already got my head down planning and plotting what I’ll do for next year’s ghostly celebrations – bring on October 31, 2022!”

Left, Gemma Fortnum with her niece Tess Tucker, 11, during the Halloween house event on Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER