Photos capture an emotional day in Harborough as people pay their respects to the Queen
Flags have been flying at half mast on what has been an emotional day in Market Harborough.
By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Friday, 9th September 2022, 5:49 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 5:56 pm
Many people have signed the book of condolence and laid flowers for the Queen, following the news of her death yesterday (Thursday).
Harborough Mail photographer took these photos to mark an historic day.
