These photos capture an emotional day in Harborough as people pay their respects to the Queen

Flags have been flying at half mast on what has been an emotional day in Market Harborough.

By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Friday, 9th September 2022, 5:49 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 5:56 pm

Many people have signed the book of condolence and laid flowers for the Queen, following the news of her death yesterday (Thursday).

Harborough Mail photographer took these photos to mark an historic day.

1. Tributes to the Queen

Stacey Barthorpe leaves a message in the book of condolence for the Queen at St Dionysius church in Market Harborough.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Tributes to the Queen

Book of condolence for the Queen at St Dionysius church in Market Harborough.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Tributes to the Queen

Vice chairman Cllr Rani Mahal lays flowers in the memorial gardens with interim chief executive Liz Elliott.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Tributes to the Queen

Book of condolence for the Queen at St Dionysius church in Market Harborough.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

