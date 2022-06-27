Thousands of spectators along with delighted tradestand holders and exhibitors all agreed that Blaston Show was back bigger and better than ever after a two-year pause amid the Covid pandemic.

A well-loved country show in a Harborough district village has been hailed the best in its proud 63-year history.

Thousands of spectators along with delighted trade stand holders and exhibitors all agreed that Blaston Show was back bigger and better than ever after a two-year pause amid the Covid pandemic.

Men, women and children from across the region all poured into the farming spectacular at a new much larger showground north of Market Harborough yesterday (Sunday).

The crowds smashed all previous visitor records as Blaston Show was bathed in late-June sunshine.

And they have generated crucial funds for the regional Air Ambulance service and Home Start South Leicestershire charity as well as local community groups and churches.

Making her first visit to the rural event, Jo Worrall, of Grantham, Lincolnshire, said: “It's a fabulous day out - a great atmosphere, lots to see and a beautiful setting.

“The Rockets Children’s Motorcycle Display Team was absolutely brilliant – I couldn't believe how young some of the riders were!”

Fellow spectator Ruth Lawrence said: “The kids have been up the climbing wall and down the inflatable slide more times than I can count!

“They got to cuddle some hounds and they loved the cattle and sheep too – especially a really shaggy sheep which was native to the Swiss Alps.”

Sheep entries were at record levels with over 160 pens containing a wide range of breeds.

The Overall Supreme Champion prize was awarded to Dovecote Daisy, a 12-month-old Beltex, shown by Joshua Jack from Milton Keynes.

The cattle classes were also very well supported, with all shapes and sizes on show from the little Dexters to huge bulls.

Sassy Lass, a Limousin x Blue Heifer shown by David Leedham, was crowned winner of the Commercial Section Championship as well as Supreme Champion.

The most popular equestrian class was the Fancy Dress which had a Platinum Jubilee theme.

The dog show was also well subscribed – particularly the Best Biscuit Catcher and Waggiest Tail.

Amber, a six-month-old apricot cockapoo owned by Hayley Howe, won the latter as well as Best Non Pedigree Puppy and Best in Show.

Competition for the Best Turned Out prizes among the classic car owners was also red hot.

Robin Rest's 1968 Austin A35 Van won the 'Pre-1970' category and Andrew Munro's 1975 Triumph TR6 took the '1970-2000' category.

The Blaston Show Classic Car Run attracted 25 cars and a Bedford RL Green Goddess.

The vehicles completed a 29-mile course through the south-east Leicestershire countryside before arriving in convoy at the showground for a main ring parade and presentation of the Best Turned Out awards.

Last in to the main arena to cap an action-packed day was a fabulous collection of vintage tractors.

