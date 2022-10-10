Photos: Arts Fresco street theatre returns to Harborough

'An Act Above'. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The sun was shining as Arts Fresco theatre festival returned to the streets of Harborough.

The event, which is now in its 20th year, is one of the largest, free street theatre festivals in the UK and sees acts including brass bands, street art, stiltwalkers, beatboxers, racing grannies and strong ladies.

It was rescheduled to Sunday (October 9) after the death of The Queen.

Simon Palmer, Sue Walley, Rita Kimmet and Owen Brooks on the Harborough Theatre stall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Along with live acts there was a children’s village, refreshments, and an autumn market on the square.

Chair of the organizing committee, Neil Kitson, said: “Although the festival was later than normal this year, it was terrific to be back after quieter times during Covid. We owe a debt of thanks to this year’s acts, most who agreed to come back and perform after the earlier postponement, as well as the team of volunteers and stewards who worked tirelessly to make sure that it all ran so well.

“The reaction of people on the streets as the acts made their way around was amazing and this year was one of the best yet. We’re already looking forward to next year and hope to see people back out again then, enjoying street theatre at its finest.”

Highlights of the event included Larkin About’s ‘Granny Turismo’, Mark Mark Productions ‘Maniax’ high level escapology, Swank’s ‘Make Up’ artists, Jon Hicks’ art show ‘Icons’, and the New Orleans brassy sound of ‘King Brasstards’.

Artist Jon Hicks. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Sponsors of this year’s event included Market Harborough Building Society, Arts Council England, Market Harborough Bowdens Charity, The Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity, Neil Kitson and Duncan Murray Wines.

Edem with Dylan Anger 11 and Max Bennett 12. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Arts Fresco celebrates twenty years. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Bubble Inc on the High Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Lily Trystran 10, Philippa Hird 9 and Connie Kyle 9 in the Children's Village at the Memorial Gardens. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Granny Turismo. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

SWANK makeup. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough Drama Society "Ladies Day". PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Lucy Aveyard 5 meets the human hedge. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER