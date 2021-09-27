Photos: Arts Fresco returns to Harborough

Los Skankos by MarkMark Productions at Arts Fresco

One of the best and biggest free street celebrations in the UK returned to Market Harborough with a bang at the weekend.

Hundreds of people turned out and thrilled shoppers and passers-by were entranced as the Arts Fresco theatre festival burst into action on Saturday.

This year’s all singing all dancing spectacular starred outstanding performances from some of Britain’s top festival and street theatre companies.

Arts Fresco comes to Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Swank, Larkin’ About and Markmark entertained people in the multi-coloured town centre extravaganza all day.

The dazzling displays were all filmed and you can catch the highlights online on the Arts Fresco YouTube channel from Sunday October 10.

Neil Kitson, the chair of the organising committee of Arts Fresco, said: “It was great to be back in Market Harborough this year after last year’s virtual festival.

“We loved seeing people around the town engaging with our performers once again and hopefully, we’ll be back, bigger and better next year on our 20th anniversary!”

Be Prepared by Swank at Arts Fresco.

Arts Fresco is put together and staged by a dedicated team of local business professionals who are very passionate about both the arts and about Market Harborough.

The sponsors of this year’s Arts Fresco included Harborough District Council, Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity, Arts Society Harborough and the Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity.

For further information about Arts Fresco, visit www.artsfresco.com or follow on social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Flash mob...The Core Dance Company. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Be Prepared by Swank at Arts Fresco. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

